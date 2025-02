Un Tesla Cybertruck s’écrase contre un poteau en Full Self-Driving, pourtant il possédait la dernière version du logiciel

Soooooo my @Tesla @cybertruck crashed into a curb and then a light post on v13.2.4.

Thank you @Tesla for engineering the best passive safety in the world. I walked away without a scratch.

It failed to merge out of a lane that was ending (there was no one on my left) and made… pic.twitter.com/vpT4AGz8jZ

— Jonathan Challinger (@MrChallinger) February 9, 2025