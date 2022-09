Tesla réduit considérablement les délais de livraison de ses voitures, bonne nouvelle

Tesla's order backlog was 414,000 on Aug 31, equal to 102 days of production. Tesla wants to reduce it to 4-8 weeks (28-56 days) to create a better buying experience but Model Y Standard Range in China dropped to 18 days. Tesla could either increase exports or reduce the price. pic.twitter.com/eBhTKbyCvt

— Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) September 15, 2022