Pixel Watch : après le design, on en sait désormais plus sur sa fiche technique et son prix

Got some info on Pixel Watch from a relatively new source

1) Google Samsung partnership here as well.

2) Same sensors as Galaxy Watch (ECG & more)

3) new WearOS 3.1 build

4) 2 sizes, atleast 4 color watch bands.

5) Limited release, priced between $300-400

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 27, 2022