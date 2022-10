Overwatch 2 : Blizzard cherche à se faire pardonner du lancement catastrophique

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤

Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players

🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends

How to get em https://t.co/pU6b13P0ww pic.twitter.com/Pzs1RvnWFu

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022