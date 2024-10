On a frôlé la catastrophe avec l’éruption solaire du 3 octobre, mais des aurores spectaculaires ont illuminé le ciel

Today's X9 (R3) flare was prolific, but impulsive (imagery courtesy of jhelioviewer). Still, the flare was associated with a CME and analyses and model runs are being conducted at this time. Updates will come later, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lMGQOIoR4l

— NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 3, 2024