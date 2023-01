Comment Nvidia va booster les pilotes de ses GPU grâce à l’IA

[Rumor] Nvidia is working on AI optimized drivers. Release maybe this year (Q1).

▶️ Up to 30% more performance

▶️ Average improvement ~10%

▶️ No info about specific gen

Take this with a grain of salt. If true Nvidia drivers will be real "fine wine". pic.twitter.com/QGTUL9iK7N

— CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) January 8, 2023