Nintendo Switch 2 Fresh Images ⚠️

✅️ Jan 2025 Reveal – Multiple Sources

✅️ Joycon Battery Indicator Front of Rail

✅️ Early Accessories Listings

✅️ New Year 2025 Rumoured

✅️ Reveal before Donkey Kong HD is out

✅️ "Get ready to play Modern AAA on your Nintendo in 2025" pic.twitter.com/bQZ1TvXgdM

— Deck Wizard (@deckwizardyt) December 17, 2024