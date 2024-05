Nintendo Switch 2 : écran, RAM, stockage, DLSS, la fiche technique se précise

Nintendo Switch 2 new leaks. It appears information from manufacturing is starting to leak out.

– 12 GB RAM (two 6 GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules)

– 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

– Seems like both the console will include a built-in microphone (and thus maybe controllers too?)

— Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) May 9, 2024