Microsoft aurait ralenti ces versions de Windows de manière intentionnelle

In an attempt to further speed up Windows 9x QuickInstall, I have patched SYSDM.CPL to remove the hard-coded 8 second delay(!!!) when new hardware is found and reduced it to 300 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/BfGNpSjMfw

— oerg866 / clarry – 🇩🇪❣🇮🇱 (@oerg866) November 4, 2024