L’iPhone SE 4 va gagner en performances, avec le châssis d’un iPhone Xr et le moteur des iPhone 14

The iPhone SE 4 will be a massive upgrade compared to the previous generation, which includes –

1. 6.1" 60Hz LTPS OLED Display (BOE+ Tianma?*)

2. A15 SoC*

3. Type-C

4. Better Cameras & Face ID

5. Design similar to the iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/N1MzkCrDYp

— Nithin Prasad (@_the_tech_guy) September 23, 2023