Threat intel detected an iOS iMessage zero-day exploit for sale in the Dark Web. It is a zero click exploit to take over control of the phone via iMessages. Its asking price is $2M. This would make sense for very high value individual targets, as more the zero-day is used,… https://t.co/KTKgW6uCuv pic.twitter.com/6ULRgVSxjc

— Eowync.eth (@EowynChen) April 15, 2024