Le téléphone qui se plie en trois de Samsung ne va pas corriger ce gros défaut des Z Flip et Z Fold 6

"Confirmed"

Samsung Tri-Fold will be available in select markets first.

More Design information.

All Sides Flat Frame as Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Creases Visibility are Same as Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Prototype cameras placed in the center of the phone.

Same Rings Camera design as ZFold 7 https://t.co/o5q0wYi4pN

— PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 16, 2025