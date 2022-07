Le MacBook Air M2 pourrait finalement être disponible plus tôt que prévu

So @MKBHD may have just leaked the release date for the M2 MacBook Air. 👀

His calendar mentions "Apple MBA briefing" on July 7 and "MacBook Air Embargo" lifting at 9am on July 14.

Previous rumors said the M2 MacBook Air was releasing on Friday, July 15…

(via @tme_michael) pic.twitter.com/2jfMy6NULx

— AppleTrack (@appltrack) July 5, 2022