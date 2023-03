iPhone 15 : malgré le passage à l’USB-C, Apple a trouvé le moyen de favoriser ses propres câbles

領益智造為iPhone 15系列改採USB-C與Apple顯著調升20W USB-C充電出貨預估的主要贏家 / LY iTech is the primary beneficiary of the transition to USB-C for the iPhone 15 series and Apple's significant increase in 20W USB-C charger shipment estimationshttps://t.co/OpRcgorn9a

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 21, 2023