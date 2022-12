iOS 16 : ce programme vous permet de changer la police de caractères de votre iPhone sans jailbreak

Made an app that overwrites the iOS system font using CVE-2022-46689.https://t.co/LnzMbA2VYA

It works on iOS 16.1.2 and below on unjailbroken devices.

Four fonts are included: DejaVu Sans Condensed, Serif, Mono, and Choco Cooky (because Samsung). pic.twitter.com/gTSWDB62EH

— Zhuowei Zhang (@zhuowei) December 26, 2022