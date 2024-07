Il y a une astuce très simple pour que Windows 10 ressemble à Windows 11, mais vous ne devriez pas vous en servir

It's possible to backport theme from Windows 11 (even 24H2 works) to Windows 10 version 20H1-22H2 by copying its theme resource files over!

The DWM animations remain the same as in Windows 10, but the visual style, such as scroll bars and buttons, is from Windows 11. pic.twitter.com/OmrSc2Aqcd

— Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) July 16, 2024