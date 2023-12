Huawei prépare une énorme surprise en photo pour la version premium du P70

Seens like P70/70Pro have OV50H and Art coming with IMX989 boosted with 1G6P lenses and variable aparture.

OV64B is main zoom on Pro/Art models

Standard coming with 5x zoom.

New XMAGE software on Harmony OS4 https://t.co/BsAE33HKuX

— Teme (特米)𝕏|🇫🇮🇨🇳 (@RODENT950) December 7, 2023