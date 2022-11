Elon Musk a désormais droit à sa propre statue, mais il a un corps de chèvre sur une fusée

$EGT is in #Austin setting this Event up for gifting #Elon on Nov. 26th. Starting to come together!

If you’re planning to attend the event please visit https://t.co/xbVL0EqIS7 and sign up! The clock is ticking #Texas! #EGT #Elon #ETH #Ethereum #BTC #BNB #BSC #VOLTARMY #SHIBA pic.twitter.com/2A7MEr7o2f

— Elon Goat Token (@ElonGoatToken) November 10, 2022