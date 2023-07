Cette chaîne de TV diffuse des films avec des sous-titres pirates

Hahahahahaha, someone posted in the KG forums that last Sunday TCM aired a copy of Saura's THE GARDEN OF DELIGHTS and in the end it said "subtitles by supersoft and calisto for KG". I really need to know who is the pirate boss in charge there now 😂. Don't you ever die, @TCM. pic.twitter.com/hJYllpdtrO

— Jon W. (@rarefilmm) July 5, 2023