Ces circuits imprimés recyclables se dissolvent dans l’eau pour réduire les déchets électroniques

♻️ We are adopting Soluboard®, a #recyclable & #biodegradable printed circuit board substrate based on natural fibers. It was designed by @JivaMaterials & the #organic structure allows the components of devices to dissolve when immersed in hot water. More: https://t.co/3yLMC5cuGh pic.twitter.com/mnWjPbSok7

— Infineon (@Infineon) July 28, 2023