Battlefield 2042 : un bug dans la dernière mise à jour peut déclencher des crises d’épilepsie

⚠ EPILEPSY WARNING ⚠️

Dear @EA_DICE – you need to fix this immediately!

Following your latest patch today, the game has a *DANGEROUS* flashing both in the menus and in a match itself!

This clip shows the menu, but it's worse in-game! Fix please! #Battlefield2042 #BF2042

