Des AirPods sont offerts aux ados qui se font vacciner à Washington

Starting today at 10 am, DC youth (12-17) who get vaccinated at:

📍Brookland MS

📍Sousa MS

📍Johnson MS

Will receive AirPods with their first shot and a chance to win a:

💸$25,000 scholarship

📱iPad and headphones#TakeTheShotDC pic.twitter.com/BIAH7Hgs7m

— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 7, 2021