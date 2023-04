Windows 11 : la barre des tâches fait revenir deux fonctionnalités qui manquaient cruellement

Taskbar item labels (as well as ungrouped items) are indeed on their way to Windows 11 ✨

Here's a demo of the current state of the feature, definitely further along than last time we looked at it

Fiddled with a few settings in the video so you can see how it reacts pic.twitter.com/7A7H0MWpJV

— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) April 19, 2023