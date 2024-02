Windows 11 24H2 : votre PC ne démarrera pas après la mise à jour si vous avez l’un de ces processeurs

So HUGE discovery found in Windows 11 Version 24H2, since build 25905.

A CPU with the instruction "POPCNT" IS NOW REQUIRED!

There are various system files requiring the POPCNT CPU instruction, from the Windows 11 kernel to the USB XHCI drivers.

Without POPCNT, it doesn't boot! pic.twitter.com/vCWYvzfu6k

— Bob Pony (@TheBobPony) February 11, 2024