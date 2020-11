Windows 10 est victime d’une faille de sécurité qui ne sera pas corrigée avant le 10 novembre

In addition to last week's Chrome/freetype 0day (CVE-2020-15999), Project Zero also detected and reported the Windows kernel bug (CVE-2020-17087) that was used for a sandbox escape. The technical details of CVE-2020-17087 are now available here: https://t.co/bO451188Mk

— Ben Hawkes (@benhawkes) October 30, 2020