RTX 4000 : Nvidia prépare une carte graphique 900W, la facture d’électricité va exploser

In fact, there is another full-fat AD102 SKU with 900W TGP, 48G 24Gbps GDDR6X, 2*16pin and higher frequency.

But no one knows whether it will become an actual product. Because the test board of AD102 has more than two 16pin connectors, so everything is possible.

— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 27, 2022