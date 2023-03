Resident Evil 4 Remake : voici comment mettre un terme au combat du village en quelques secondes

Today I learned you can skip the opening village fight in Resident Evil 4 Remake by shooting the bell from a rooftop. A scoped rifle makes it easier, obviously.

Jesus the amount of detail from this game is outstanding!

