Que vaut le nouveau film Superman ? Les premières critiques sont (presque) unanimes

James Gunn’s #Superman is the perfect superhero movie and a terrific start for the new DC Studios. It’s big, bright, exciting, full of hope & it never loses its sense of wonder. Watching it felt like ripping open a comic book & feasting on its wild, chaotic imagination. Loved it!… pic.twitter.com/SfvZOAT1Mg

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 8, 2025