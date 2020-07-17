Une nouvelle théorie du complot a fait son apparition sur la toile. Selon certains, des antennes 5G se cacheraient dans les masques chirurgicaux pour nous suivre à la trace. Une théorie repérée par le très sérieux Forbes, qui s’inquiète des…
Quand Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Superman) monte son propre PC gamer, Internet explose
Henry Cavill est connu pour ses rôles de Superman au cinéma et de Geralt de Riv dans la série Witcher. Mais l’acteur est également réputé pour être un gros nerd. Il l’a prouvé hier en publiant une longue vidéo Instagram dans laquelle il monte un PC de jeu, suscitant l’émoi sur Twitter.
Ce n’est pas forcément une nouvelle très importante, mais elle amuse beaucoup Internet, ce qui fait du bien en ces temps troublés. Le 16 juillet, l’acteur britannique Henry Cavill a publié une longue vidéo Instagram qui a passionné les foules. On peut le voir seul dans sa maison en train de monter un PC de jeu. Oui, juste ça.
La mise en scène est sommaire. Un smartphone, un peu de Barry White, des rideaux moches et un petit montage pour une vidéo dans laquelle on voit l’acteur de Man of Steel et de The Witcher, muscles saillants, assembler son ordinateur de jeu. Il n’en a pas fallu plus pour faire bouillonner Internet. La vidéo a été vue presque 3 millions de fois depuis sa diffusion et le nom Henry Cavill a été en top tendance monde sur Twitter pendant quelques heures.
Henry Cavill le geek
Voir l’un des acteurs hollywoodiens les plus populaires du moment faire sa propre config n’explique pas seulement cette tendance. Il y a plus. Henry Cavill dispose en effet d’un capital sympathie énorme, en plus d’être connu pour être un bon gros geek.
Il n’a par exemple jamais caché son affection à World of Warcraft, MMO auquel il joue encore régulièrement. Fan de la saga The Witcher, c’est également lui qui avait milité auprès des showrunners de la série Netflix pour avoir le rôle, avec succès. Pendant le confinement, l’acteur avait également montré ses talents de peintre… sur des figurines Warhammer
View this post on Instagram
Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on…..or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain….orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter….."if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends….new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy?
Ce n’est d’ailleurs par le seul acteur d’Hollywood a partager ses expériences geeks sur Instagram. On peut également évoquer Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Magic Mike) qui organise des parties de Donjons et Dragons dans sa cave avec Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Vince Vaughn et Dan Weiss (Game of Thrones). On peut aussi mentionner Vin Diesel, qui n’hésite jamais à clamer haut et fort que c’est un joueur de World of Warcraft.
View this post on Instagram
DEATH SAVES – THE WAR OF DRAGONS – Chapters 28 & 29 – Our group of adventurers (Oriax, Kasin, Kimathi, Lapp, Kalatuur, Hugo, & Jericho) freezing and tired, fighting for their lives on the deck of the captured Cloud Giant ship were reinvigorated lby the arrival of the rest of the party (Ullac, Neruk, Phann, and Marat). The two separate forces managed to fight off hordes of Brass Draconians, blue and white Half Dragons, Dragon Cult Warriors, Minotaurs, and Giant Stone Golems, but some high ranking Commanders in the Dragon Army managed to escape on the backs of some ill tempered Wyverns. All of the heroes eventually met in the middle of the battlefield and decided it best to hunker down in one of the Ice Towers on the deck of the Flying Fortress to attend to their wounded while half of the group kept a look out for the Dragon Army who would surely be back with numbers to finish the group off. What they didn’t expect was the most chaotic short rest attempt ever in the form of an epic battle with the Ice Dragon Glazhael AND a fried chicken party thrown by my great friend @thechefartsmith!!!!! TO BE CONTINUED…
Mais Henry Cavill reste le roi des nerds et l’a encore prouvé avec cette vidéo.