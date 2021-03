Poco F3 : Xiaomi lancerait un nouveau Pocophone en avril 2021

As I leaked earlier, the Redmi K40 will indeed launch as a POCO device in the global market. It has now received the FCC certification and will be called the POCO F3. Will be a 5G device.

Feel free to retweet.#POCO #POCOF3 pic.twitter.com/ZGobilMYFj

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 2, 2021