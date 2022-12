Pixel Fold : les derniers détails sur le pliable de Google ont fuité, avec un rendu vidéo en prime

Morning #FutureSquad! I can finally confirm this actually is the #Google #PixelFold! (360° video + crispy 5K renders)

In addition, today I exclusively reveal its main and cover display size as well as its overall dimensions.

On behalf of @howtoisolve 👉🏻 https://t.co/tJK5f5QkKq pic.twitter.com/uFWCZoTday

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 8, 2022