Pixel 8 : il suffira bientôt d’entourer un élément sur votre écran pour lancer une recherche

Here's a demo of the new Circle to Search gesture on a @madebygoogle Pixel 8 Pro! This gesture lets you tap, scribble, or draw a circle around text or images on screen to search it on Google.

This feature will roll out to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro starting January 31. pic.twitter.com/Lf6bVabJaG

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 22, 2024