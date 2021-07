OnePlus Nord 2 : nouveaux rendus, mises à jour Android, capteur 50 MP, le plein d’infos

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup.

The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS.

It's the same one as present in OnePlus 9/9 Pro & OPPO Find X3 Pro.#OnePlusNord2 #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/YE97Cu0RbI

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 13, 2021