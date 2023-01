Netflix va probablement annuler cette nouvelle série malgré les excellentes critiques

Netflix is doing precious little to promote Joe Cornish's LOCKWOOD & CO., which is a shame, because I'm tearing into the show now and it's good. It's very good. Sharp scripts, fun world-building, great cast, and a version of fantasy London where youths are chewed up for profit. pic.twitter.com/BdZp1WrZdE

— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 27, 2023