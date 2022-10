Le Steam Deck peut désormais lire les cartouches GameBoy grâce à ce petit accessoire

It’s official – enjoy your childhood cartridges, now on SteamDeck! Today we validated at the office that GB Operator and the Operator app are fully compatible with Steam OS and run impeccably on SteamDeck. This makes the experience fun and portable, we're happy to support it 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ik4Pc6xPny

— Epilogue (@meet_epilogue) October 13, 2022