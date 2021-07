Le Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 serait vendu moins de 1500 euros

Korea price bands for upcoming folding phones CONFIRMED

(Source: https://t.co/cLcACjmcii)

Fold3 KRW 1,900,000 ~ KRW 1,999,000 (closer to the latter)

Flip3 KRW 1,200,000 ~ KRW 1,280,000 (closer to the former)

# KRW 1000 = USD 0.87

— Tron ❂ #GalaxyUnpacked (@FrontTron) July 12, 2021