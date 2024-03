Google présente une IA capable de jouer aux jeux vidéo comme un humain

Introducing SIMA: the first generalist AI agent to follow natural-language instructions in a broad range of 3D virtual environments and video games. 🕹️

It can complete tasks similar to a human, and outperforms an agent trained in just one setting. 🧵 https://t.co/qz3IxzUpto pic.twitter.com/02Q6AkW4uq

— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) March 13, 2024