Fortnite : les joueurs sur Windows 7 et 8 ne peuvent désormais plus lancer le jeu

As previously announced, starting with Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2, players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in order to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in an officially supported manner. Windows 7 and 8 will be officially unsupported in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/9XwyIBATwD

— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 7, 2023