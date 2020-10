COVID-19 : toutes les applications de traçage s’unissent en Europe… sauf en France !

The virus does not stop at borders.

To exploit the full potential of tracing apps, we have set up an EU-wide system to make national coronavirus apps interact with each other.

Today the system goes live with the corona apps of 🇩🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇹.#StrongerTogether #StaySafeEU pic.twitter.com/caHo4tvSJr

