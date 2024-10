Cette découverte révèle l’âge surprenant de notre galaxie

The Milky Way contains an extremely long-lived stellar disk component that formed, according to Xiang et al., more than 13 billion years ago. Such longevity is due to the exceptionally quiescent dynamical history of the Galaxy. https://t.co/CUvSPCRFAq pic.twitter.com/pta3jbKD8n

