Windows 11 : la dernière mise à jour apporte des fonctionnalités cachées, voici comme les activer

Shouldn't be surprising, but you can enable new taskbar search and even the unannounced new start menu search in .1105 with ViVeTool. That doesn't mean you should, but you can :)

IDs: 40887771 for new taskbar search, 38937525 for new start search.

You'll also need 39281392 pic.twitter.com/dFjUH7uOqz

— PhantomOcean3☃️💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) January 10, 2023