Twitter ne peut pas se renommer X au Japon à cause… d’un groupe de rock

The ridiculousness of entity formerly known as Twitter Japan now just using just "Japan" for its name because they cannot legally change the name to "X Japan" since "X Japan" is trademarked by the prominent Japanese rock band of the same name. pic.twitter.com/7bNDgNSOHh

— 箕島 綺譚(they/them) 💖 Support Black Trans Liberation (@MishimaKitan) July 26, 2023