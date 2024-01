Surprise, Tesla fait fondre le prix du Model Y en Europe

News:@tesla Belgium lowered the price of the basic model Y to €39.990.

This means that it is now eligible for the Flemish premium of €5000.

You can therefore now but a brand new Tesla model Y for €34.990!! ❤️🎉

That is really amazing news!

Congratulations @teslaeurope for… pic.twitter.com/WMHvqLBRXh

— Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) January 8, 2024