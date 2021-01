Starship : SpaceX transforme deux plateformes offshore en aéroports de l’espace

Deimos, one of the oil rigs SpaceX is planning on converting into a floating Spaceport, as seen from the air today, 01-19-21. Its name has been painted on the helipad and lifeboats, so cool. @elonmusk @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/y9VtwJqnFy

— Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) January 19, 2021