Mais c’est quoi ce smartphone qui surveille tout ce que vous faites et vous empêche d’écrire ce que vous voulez ?

North Korea is fighting an information war, as South Korean films, TV dramas, pop songs and news are smuggled over the border in a bid to challenge the country’s propaganda. A North Korean mobile phone, smuggled out of the country late last year, shows how the regime is cracking down. #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #KimJongUn #Military #Internet #KDrama #KPop #News #BBCNews

♬ original sound – BBC News – BBC News