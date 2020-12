PS5 : un test démontre la puissance de la console, mais oublie de la comparer à la Xbox Series X

Here are some Slug performance numbers showing how fast pixels can be filled with glyphs rendered directly from Bézier curves on various hardware.

The PS5 has some impressive computational power and destroys everything else on heavy workloads. (I don't have a GF 3080 to test.) pic.twitter.com/mbN7odDb5Z

