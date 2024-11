Ne téléchargez pas ces générateurs de vidéos IA, ce sont des malwares qui volent vos données

Watch out for Fake AI apps spread via X apps sharing #Lumma Stealer and #AMOS

editproai[.]pro (Windows)

editproai[.]org (MacOS)

Admin panel -> proai[.]club/panelgood/

Detonation: https://t.co/52oG73zrtP

details thread👇👇👇 https://t.co/o36tmiTP4s

— Who said what (@g0njxa) November 15, 2024