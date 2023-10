MIUI 14 serait la dernière version de la surcouche, MiOS arrive en 2024

[JUST IN] Xiaomi 14 Series may debut with Xiaomi s Brand New Software. MIUI 14 will be the last Version of MIUI. I was informed that New software will be deployed on smartphones as well but I didn't expect it to be so early. Damn 🫨 pic.twitter.com/NKJH777aZJ

— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) October 9, 2023