Le OnePlus Nord 3 devrait être équipé d’un écran AMOLED 120 Hz, enfin

Officially Confirmed ✅

OnePlus 11T and OnePlus 11 Pro will NOT launch.

I believe that upcoming OnePlus foldables, launching in Q3 2023, could be one of the reason for this decesion.

So, OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 11 are the 2 Flagships from OnePlus this year, except Fold phones!

— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) February 13, 2023