The metaverse is not just dead, it never existed.

A recent report shows that the biggest metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds from Meta, had just 38 daily users, and made a comical $470.00 in total revenue.

Metaverse was valued at $13 trillion in 2021.https://t.co/R63XOKabPP pic.twitter.com/tkDJiEYh4c

